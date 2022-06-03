 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

From the This morning's top headlines: Friday, June 3 series

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months.

But royal watchers quickly shifted their focus to Harry and Meghan as they made their first public appearance in festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during the jubilee events held Thursday, the first of four days of celebrations. The couple appeared only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

People are also reading…

The pair played a more public role on Friday, walking into the church on their own, holding hands and proceeding down the long nave of the cathedral ahead of more senior royals. People inside the church craned their necks to watch.

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

The queen decided not to attend Friday’s church service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.

The congregation at St. Paul’s includes members of the royal family, senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who have been invited in recognition of their service to the community.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is set to deliver a sermon. Cottrell stepped in after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for COVID-19. The service will begin and end with the tolling of Great Paul, the largest church bell in Britain.

Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University, telling graduates to “hold on to your hope” amid the world's darkness. The California Democrat spoke Sunday at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She said students are graduating into a vastly different world, referencing recent mass shootings, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. She praised students for their bravery and resilience, insisting that, “Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred."

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have met to plot a strategy to fight inflation. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. Its highly sensitive task is raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The action came the same day the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says next month’s NATO summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Stoltenberg spoke Monday at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain’s 40th year as a NATO member. He said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30. But Turkey, which has the second-largest force in NATO after the U.S., is reluctant to open the doors to Sweden and Finland. Stoltenberg did not address that significant obstacle. He says "the Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”

Biden sees chance of 'rational' Republican approach on guns

Biden sees chance of 'rational' Republican approach on guns

President Joe Biden says there may some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Texas school shooting. Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that some Republicans who've been against more gun restrictions may have been jolted by the massacre into what he calls a more “rational” approach. And he says there's simply “no rational basis” for the sort of assault-type weapons that were in the hands of the gunman. Biden says the “Second Amendment was never absolute.” Biden later honored the nation's fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one

Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one

Russia says it will use an arrangement similar to that used for payments for its gas supplies to pay its dollar-denominated foreign debts. The Vedomosti business daily on Monday quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying that Russia will offer the holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment scheme bypassing Western financial infrastructure. Russia previously has offered the customers receiving its natural gas to establish an account in dollars or euros at Russia’s third-largest bank, Gazprombank, then a second account in rubles. The importer would pay the gas bill in euros or dollars and direct the bank to exchange the money for rubles. Siluanov told Vedomosti that a mechanism similar to that will be set for Eurobond holders.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News