Questions on $16B plan to ease back bay flooding at NJ shore

Although ocean waves caused severe damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, back bay flooding also caused extensive damage in that storm. In numerous places, it was the primary source of property damage during Sandy.

It also would change the way several iconic spots at the Jersey Shore would look and operate.

When someone asked where all the water diverted by the gates and barriers would go during storms, Hampson said the barriers may cause a temporary increase in water levels near the structures of 6 inches to 1 foot when they are closed.

Brian Williams, who did not identify his hometown in the online meeting, expressed concern about the project's impact on marine life.

“Can you guys inform the native residents of this area you're going to do this: whales, dolphins, fish, birds, crabs?” he asked. “I'm pretty sure they didn't get a notification on their shell phone. And I'm pretty sure they wouldn't approve of this project.”

It calls for large storm gates across the Manasquan, Barnegat and Great Egg Harbor inlets. In addition, so-called “cross-bay barriers” would be erected in Absecon Bay near Atlantic City and along a former railroad right of way that would extend along 52nd Street in Ocean City.