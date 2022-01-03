Quick-moving North Carolina redistricting suit trial begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A fast-moving trial to determine whether North Carolina's new congressional and legislative maps contain unlawful gerrymanders or otherwise should be used in the 2022 elections was set to begin Monday.

An array of lawyers for plaintiffs and leaders of the Republican-controlled General Assembly that approved maps in November will have three days to present evidence before a panel of state trial judges. Closing arguments are Thursday.

The quick timetable is the result of the state Supreme Court, which last month ordered the judges to hear redistricting litigation and rule by Jan. 11 — after which appeals are expected. The justices delayed the March 8 primary until May 17 in the meantime.

Advocacy groups and voters suing say district boundaries are tainted by extreme partisanship and racial bias that make GOP majorities unbreakable and must be redrawn. Republicans say the lines are lawful, crafted using a transparent process that avoided racial and partisan data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0