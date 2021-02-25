Quick ruling promised on Arizona Senate push for ballots

Thomason focused on the laws either side cited, asking whether they would or should prevent other government officials from accessing the records or whether they clearly disallowed that.

The specific law the county cites requires ballots to be sealed and locked up for two years, and says that they can only be opened in the case of an election contest or a recount.

But the Senate's lawyer, Kory Langhofer, urged Thomason to go beyond that simple reading, saying that since elections are essentially over once a short contest period ends there would be no logical reason for retaining ballots for two years if not for circumstances like now exist. He noted that the Arizona Constitution directs the Legislature to maintain the purity of elections and make sure voter integrity is protected, and said that's what the Senate is trying to do.

“There must be some purpose of that statute beyond the purpose as the county reads it,” Langhofer told the judge. “And our view is those are there so the Legislature can understand what happened. It is constitutionally responsible for overseeing public policy, specifically elections in the state.”