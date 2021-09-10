Race for Hopi chairman to be rematch of 2017 election

Talayumptewa, a former U.S. Bureau of Education official, represents Kykotsmovi on the council where he championed a measure to unify the several schools on the reservation under a single district and education board.

“There's going to be some consistency to how we're teaching them, and it's going to improve learning and academic success,” he told the AP.

Both Talayumptewa and Nuvangyaoma have talked in a recent forum and on social media where much of their campaigning has happened about the need for economic development and finding ways to encourage younger Hopis to become involved in the tribal government.

One hurdle in running for elected office is a requirement for candidates to speak the Hopi language and demonstrate that ability, Nuvangyaoma said at a youth-led forum earlier this week in Phoenix. Before 2017, candidates had to be fluent.

“Our youth, you all here today speak technology, finance, development, health care, education, construction, all these languages you guys speak and understand,” he said. “We need to bring Hopi into the era we are in now.”

Nuvangyaoma has proposed reforming the constitution that first was approved in the 1930s.