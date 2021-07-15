Racial justice panel in Kansas issues recommendations

The commission is also proposing to expand an income tax credit for poor families to offset the sales taxes they pay on food, so that it would be available to as many as 400,000 additional households. The current credit was set in 2013, amid former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s experiment in slashing state income tax rates, as a way to offset the cost of those cuts to the state.

The report also recommends for Kansas legislators to pass legislation to create a fourth bracket for families filing jointly with incomes over 100,000 a year to “more equitably distribute the tax burden."

Lawmakers dropped the number of state income tax brackets to just two in 2012 as part of Brownback’s tax-cutting experiment, and it went back to three brackets in 2017, when most of the experiment was repealed following persistent budget problems.