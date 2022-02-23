 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racist, antisemitic flyers found in books at campus library

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Copies of racist and antisemitic flyers have been discovered inside history books at a campus library at Williams College.

Officials at the college have posted a sign at the entrance of Sawyer Library alerting library users about the flyers, and asking anyone who finds additional flyers to tell library officials.

The flyers are designed to resemble Confederate States of America currency including images of the Confederate Flag, and a profile of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall" Jackson. The flyers also include Bible verses and images of the Star of David.

The flyers were discovered in books last week.

Campus security officials have been notified and a bias incident report also filed, according to officials who said library staff are searching the collection and removing flyers when found.

Director of Libraries Jonathan Miller said the flyers are similar to ones found in the library in 2018. The individual who put the flyers in the books then was not connected to the college or the Williamstown community, according to Miller.

“Back in 2018, we looked through this area, but it’s possible that we missed this area of shelves,” Miller told the campus newspaper The Williams Record.

He said the flyers could have remained in books unnoticed since 2018 or they could be part of an ongoing problem.

“It’s possible that somebody has come in at some point more recently and has placed them in there,” Miller said.

Among those condemning the flyers was Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, the executive director of the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, who said the group stands in solidarity with the students of Williams College.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

