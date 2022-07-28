'Rage giving': Charities can get a boost from current events, such as controversial Supreme Court rulings

When anger over everything from the killing of unarmed people of color to new restrictions on access to abortion bubbles over, many Americans act on it.
One avenue for someone who has gotten fed up with current events is to take part in protests, such as marching for gun reform in response to mass shootings. Another is by what nonprofit and philanthropy scholars like to call “rage giving” – charitable donations motivated by strong emotions and dissatisfaction with the political climate.
In our new book about this phenonenom, we explain that people often donate to nonprofits following breaking news about events they consider to be tragic or unjust. By donating, people may feel they are addressing the wrong they want to see righted, or they can express a strong politically driven view or value.
Divisive moments
When news coverage grows and collective anger culminates in high-profile marches, rage givers can experience an emotional release by channeling their feelings into something they consider positive.
Likewise, the Brigid Alliance, a nonprofit abortion fund that provides financial and logistical help for people seeking abortions, saw the number of its donors quadruple from May to July. The gifts ranged from $5 to $50,000.
Growth following 2016 election
Rage giving isn’t limited to guns or abortion. Nor is it new.
The ease and growth of online giving, up 42% in the three years ending in 2021, makes it simpler for rage givers to express their outrage. There’s no longer a need to mail a check or make a phone call.
Rage giving is, to be sure, partisan in that anger and outrage can provoke political mobilization, action and higher voter turnout.
But nonprofits on both sides of the political and cultural divide have reaped windfalls from rage giving in recent years. Giving to pro-gun organizations like the National Rifle Association, for example, can surge when gun control measures are in the news –as is generally the case after mass shootings.
More likely to be women and Democrats
In 2017, we commissioned a survey that identified 520 people who said they had donated to a nonprofit of their choice after feeling unbridled anger during the 2016 presidential election. Based on that data, we estimated that about 58% of these rage givers were women and 80% were white.
About 44% said they were Democrats, roughly 35% said they were Republicans and the remaining 21% identified as independent voters. Because the shares of Americans who lean toward one major political party or the other is more evenly matched, we found that, at that moment in time, Democrats were more likely to donate this way than more conservative Americans.
When thinking about the candidates in the 2016 presidential election and the stances each candidate takes on social and environmental issues, one rage giver from North Carolina said in response to our survey, “I’m just sick about it,” she said. “We’ve got to do something.”
We also found the surveyed rage donors were likely to be civically engaged – through behaviors such as volunteering, voting, contacting elected officials and participating in marches and protests. Rage giving, as a form of collective action, aligns with other helping behaviors by giving a voice to the underserved and unheard.
More research is needed to get a clearer picture of why certain people do this. But based on what we’ve learned so far, we believe that people who engage in rage giving see philanthropy as a type of civic engagement and that their gift, along with other donations, makes a difference.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in November
1. Pennsylvania
2. Nevada
3. Georgia
4. Arizona
5. Wisconsin
6. New Hampshire
7. North Carolina
8. Florida
9. Ohio
10. Colorado
The analysis: Some glimmers of optimism for Democrats
With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
But bruising Republican primaries and the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month offer a few -- albeit potentially ephemeral -- glimmers of optimism for Democrats.
Any big Supreme Court-related development can raise the stakes of Senate races because of the chamber's role in confirming future justices. But last month's ruling that found there was no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion could drive even more attention to the Senate since it's Congress that would set any future nationwide abortion policies.
Pressed on how to respond to the ruling in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash last month, Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly said, "There's an election happening."
For Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters, especially those feeling uninspired by Biden's first term so far, the ruling could motivate them to vote this fall. It remains to be seen, however, how much of that energy is sustainable and to what degree the ruling also persuades independents or moderate Republicans to vote Democratic. In the immediate term, the elimination of federal abortion rights has resulted in Democratic outside groups such as Planned Parenthood Votes and Women Vote!, the super PAC arm of EMILY's List, going up on the air attacking Republicans.
Another bright spot for Democrats, underscored by the abortion issue, is that the Senate playing field includes states such as Nevada, New Hampshire and Colorado that have recently voted blue. In fact, seven of the 10 races on this list of seats most likely to flip are in states Biden won in 2020.
The addition of Colorado at No. 10 on this latest ranking, however, speaks to the challenging national environment for Democrats. Economic issues -- high inflation and gas prices this summer travel season -- are still weighing on voters and are often cited as their most pressing concern. Republicans have also tried tapping into Americans' post-pandemic anxieties about safety, with ads suggesting Democrats are soft on crime. Some Democratic candidates have worked to get ahead of those attacks early by featuring uniformed police in their own spots and directly refuting the idea of "defunding the police."
Besides Colorado's appearance on the list, the biggest change to this month's ranking is Nevada and Georgia trading places. It may seem somewhat counterintuitive, especially in this era of hyper-nationalized elections and considering Nevada is a more Democratic state than Georgia. But the change was driven by the candidate matchups in the two states, as things stand now. The ranking is based on CNN's reporting, fundraising and advertising data, and polling, as well as historical data about how states and candidates have performed.
The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner. He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.
A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.
The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.
Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”
U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.
The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.
Ukraine’s emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian airstrike in the country's east. The casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, including a Russian attack that killed three people Thursday in the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the most significant agreement involving the warring parties so far, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed deals with the U.N. and Turkey to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and Russian exports of grain and fertilizer across the Black Sea.
Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.
A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her legal fight to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year. She sued in an attempt to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display to celebrate the 2021 holiday. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past. The court also found the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks on federal land.