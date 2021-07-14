Rail officials push 15-year plan to boost Northeast Corridor

Also on the list is the 148-year-old Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel, a major chokepoint for MARC and Amtrak trains near Baltimore Penn Station. Trains must slow to a crawl at 30 mph in the two-track, 1.4-mile tunnel, where a high saturation of water in the soil beneath often causes its aging floor slabs to sink. Under a $4 billion plan by Amtrak and Maryland, new replacement tunnels would allow trains to travel up to 100 mph.

Other projects include expansions to stations in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City as well Providence, Rhode Island; Stamford, Connecticut, and along Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s rail line, to meet projected growth in passenger traffic.

All told, the commission’s plan by 2035 would add 60 million new rail trips annually, boost daily Amtrak service by 33% and commuter railroads by up to double, and reduce travel time on Acela from Washington to New York by 26 minutes and New York to Boston by 28 minutes.

It estimates travel time savings valued at nearly $140 million annually in the Northeast Corridor, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of 2.9 million car trips annually between New York and Los Angeles.