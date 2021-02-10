Raimondo defends vaccination rollout in now-rare comments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — While acknowledging there have been “bumps in the road,” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo in her first media interview since December defended the state's coronavirus vaccination efforts and pledged to keep working on improvements to the system.

“I know folks are frustrated with the pace of vaccinations, but our strategy is working and you can see that because hospitalizations have been dropping like a rock,” Raimondo told WPRI-TV and The Providence Journal outside the State House on Tuesday after a virtual vaccination rollout briefing.

The Democrat has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be his administration's commerce secretary and had not answered questions from the media since Dec. 22.

She said she remains committed to working for Rhode Islanders until her confirmation.

“I can tell you I’m working as hard as I ever have as the governor,” Raimondo said. “My day-to-day hasn’t changed that much.”