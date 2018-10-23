PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and her Republican challenger, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, have both released television ads focusing on leadership.
The Providence Journal reports that an ad scheduled to air Tuesday criticizes Fung's handling of the Cranston Police Department. The ad references a 2015 Rhode Island State Police report that found that Fung was responsible for deep dysfunction in the department.
Fung says state police's involvement wasn't a "takeover" and that he took responsibility of the department.
Fung's response attacks the state's troubled Unified Health Infrastructure Project. The ad criticizes Raimondo's judgment for the system's delayed rollout and backlog.
Raimondo spokesman Mike Raia says the governor "acknowledged mistakes that were made" and got funds back from the vendor.
