Ralston taps new leaders for 13 Georgia House committees

Three returning committee chairs lost their posts. Rep. Bill Hitchens, a Rincon Republican, shifted from chairing the Public Safety & Homeland Security to overseeing budgeting for those subjects as an appropriations subcommittee chair. Rep. Tommy Benton, a Commerce Republican, lost his Retirement Committee post after he made remarks to radio hosts demeaning the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Rep. Wes Cantrell, a Woodstock Republican, had been chair of Small Business Development but will not be leading any committee during this two-year term.

Only one Democrat will head a committee. Mary Margaret Oliver of Decatur will lead the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee, a House-Senate joint panel which oversees the transit system's budget but doesn't handle legislation.

Announcing committee assignments clears the way for lawmakers to begin heavier work. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Senate committee posts last week in a move that demoted some Republicans who have both been opponents of the chamber's Republican leaders and have been prominent supporters of false claims that Donald Trump and not Joe Biden won Georgia's 16 electoral votes in the presidential election.

