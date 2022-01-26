 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ranked choice voting supporters seek Oregon initiative

  • 0

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Supporters of a voting method that allows people to rank candidates in order of preference want to give people in Oregon the chance to use the system in statewide elections.

"Ranked choice voting” has been used on a limited basis in Benton County, Oregon. It’s used statewide in Maine and in some American cities.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports supporters of the method in Oregon have filed a pair of initiatives aimed at putting the question before voters this fall.

The two initiatives are similar. Co-petitioner Blair Bobier of Corvallis said the only difference is that one of them would include the presidential election in ranked choice voting, and the other would not.

Otherwise, the ranked choice method would be used in all Oregon elections for members of Congress, as well as all statewide positions including governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and labor commissioner.

People are also reading…

Supporters of ranked choice voting say it allows voters to have a greater say in election outcomes.

If no single candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the initial count, then the candidate with the least support gets removed from consideration. Then, elections officials consider the second choice candidate on the ballots of people who voted for the person who was eliminated.

The process is repeated until one candidate clears the 50 percent threshold.

Bobier and his co-petitioner, Eileen Reavy of Portland, will need to gather more than 112,000 valid signatures in less than six months in order to qualify for the November ballot.

If voters approve, the first statewide election to use ranked choice voting in Oregon would be the 2024 primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Heart-warming video shows stray dog chasing police car for food in Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News