Ranking the best US presidents of all time

- 42nd president (Jan. 20, 1993-Jan. 20, 2001)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 594
--- Political persuasion score: 73.4 (#10)
--- Crisis leadership score: 57.7 (#20)
--- Economic management score: 73.6 (#5)
--- Moral authority score: 30.0 (#38)
--- International relations score score: 58.7 (#19)
--- Administrative skills score: 59.4 (#22)
--- Congressional relations score: 52.2 (#23)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda score: 60.2 (#19)
--- Pursued equal justice for all score: 66.6 (#8)
--- Performance within context of the times score: 61.9 (#20)
The first baby boomer to take office, Bill Clinton passed positive domestic legislation, including the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Violence Against Women Act, anti-gun violence bills, and educational reform. He signed the North American Free Trade Agreement, achieved a federal budget surplus, and launched airstrikes against Iraq’s nuclear weapons programs.
In his second term, the House of Representatives impeached Clinton due to his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, but he was ultimately found not guilty. He ranks #19 for his economic management—under his presidency, the U.S. experienced low unemployment rates, technology was thriving, and he realized the first federal budget surplus in decades. His pursuit of equal justice also can’t be ignored.