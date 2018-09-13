Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A humbled Gov. Bruce Rauner is promising a different kind of governor in a second term.

The Republican campaigned Thursday in Chicago with an address that was part apologia and part stump speech.

He says, "I'm a better governor now than when I took office because of what I've learned."

He faces J.B. Pritzker in a difficult re-election campaign.

The speech was a rare acknowledgement by Rauner of his weaknesses in taking office in 2015.

Rauner says he was mistaken to demand an all-or-nothing conservative agenda in exchange for a state budget.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

What followed was a two-year standoff with Democrats that cost billions of dollars in debt and devastated social services and other programs.

Pritzker calls it a "desperate speech" by a failed governor who spent years refusing to compromise.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments