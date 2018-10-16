Try 1 month for 99¢
Rauner, Pritzker release partial 2017 tax returns

FILE - This combination of March 20, 2018, file photos shows Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, and J.B. Pritzker, his Democratic challenger in the November election. Rauner and Pritzker each reported income of roughly $55 million last year. Rauner and Pritzker released partial 2017 tax returns Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/File)

 STF

CHICAGO (AP) — Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker each reported income of roughly $55 million last year.

Rauner and Pritzker released partial copies of their 2017 tax returns Tuesday.

Rauner's filing shows he and his wife reported about $54 million in state taxable income and $52.7 million in federal adjusted gross income. They paid $13.9 million in federal income taxes and $2.1 million in state income tax.

Pritzker and his wife reported state taxable income of about $55 million and federal adjusted gross income of $41.1 million. They paid $17.3 million in federal taxes and about $2.4 million in state taxes.

Rauner is a multimillionaire former private equity investor. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and a billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune.

Neither candidate has released his full returns or provided detailed documentation on the source of his income or deductions.

