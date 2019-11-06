3rd-party bid? Gabbard's denials don't ease Democrats' fears

During elections for open presidential seats, third-party votes tend to spike. But during an incumbent president's reelection campaign, they usually dwindle.

In 2000, Green Party candidate Ralph Nader netted 2.74% of the popular vote and was blamed by Democrats for tipping Florida, and the presidency, to Republican George W. Bush. Nader ran again in 2004 during Bush's reelection campaign and got less than 0.4% of the vote.

"We've got an incumbent seeking reelection — that triggers partisanship," Putnam said. "Democrats are going to support Democrats, and Republicans are going to support Republicans."

Gabbard would have a hard time running alone as a third-party candidate — she doesn't have the financial resources of a Schultz and would have to spend mightily and work for months to qualify for a spot on 50 state ballots. But if she joined a more established political operation like the Green Party or the Libertarian Party, their volunteers and positions on dozens of state ballots could help her.

Still, time is running out for Gabbard to win the Green Party nomination, said Holly Hart, a party official who sits on the committee overseeing the presidential contest.