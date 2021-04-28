Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech, plus takeaways

Biden made the full-throated case for an American embrace of big government.
The president ticked off details of some of his plan for $1.8 trillion in spending to expand preschool, create a national family and medical leave program, distribute childcare subsidies and more.
The plan comes on top of his proposal for $2.3 trillion in spending to rebuild roads and bridges, expand broadband access and launch other infrastructure projects.
Republicans have shown little interest in Biden's spending plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has argued that Biden's plans are a "Trojan horse" that will lead to middle-class tax hikes.
But Biden and his aides say all of this new spending is wise investment in Americans — and doable in time of low interest rates. Much of it can be paid through raising taxes on the wealthy and would go a long way toward addressing the frailties of life for the middle class and working poor exposed by the pandemic, Biden argues.
While achieving bipartisan backing in Washington for the proposals is a longshot, Biden seems to betting he can win support across the electorate.
He even made a thinly-veiled bid to blue-collar and non-college-educated white men who voted for Trump in November, noting that 90% of the infrastructure jobs that will be created by his spending plans don't require a college degree and 75% don't require an associate's degree.
"The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America," Biden said. "And it recognizes something I've always said: Wall Street didn't build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class."