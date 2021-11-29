Reagan Dunn to run for 8th District House seat

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn will run for Washington’s 8th Congressional District House seat, seeking an office once held by his mother.

Dunn, a Republican, told The Seattle Times Monday he will challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier.

The announcement sets up a potential top-tier challenge for the congressional seat that had been held by Republicans since the district was created in 1983 until Schrier won it for Democrats in 2018.

Dunn, 50, has been a member of the county council since 2005. Schrier, 53, is a pediatrician in her second term in Congress.

Dunn's mother, the late Jennifer Dunn, was the 8th District representative from 1993 to 2005.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0