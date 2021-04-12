 Skip to main content
Recall against Louisiana House speaker doesn't gain traction
AP

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, left, asks questions during a meeting of Louisiana's income forecasting panel, the Revenue Estimating Conference, while Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, listens in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers return Monday, April 12 to the state Capitol for their first full-length regular session since the pandemic began and with far more topics than the coronavirus on the agenda.

 Melinda Deslatte

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An attempt to recall Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has failed, passing the deadline without signatures submitted.

The petition seeking to recall the Republican was filed Sept. 18, citing “failure to support constituents” and “failure of elected duties.” At the time, Schexnayder was criticized for not pushing back hard enough on Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions.

To be successful, supporters of the recall effort needed to get signatures from 25% of voters in Schexnayder's House district within 180 days to hold an election on whether to recall the House speaker. A successful petition would have to be submitted to the governor's office to issue a proclamation ordering the election.

But Edwards' office said it hasn't received any such information, and the deadline has passed.

Schexnayder is serving his third, four-year term in office representing parts of Ascension, Livingston, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes. He's been in office since 2012.

The failed recall petition was filed by Blaine Thomas LeMaire and Larry Jean LeMaire Jr., both of Killian.

