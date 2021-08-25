Recall debate set to include Democrat Paffrath for 1st time

The televised debate hosted by KCRA and the San Francisco Chronicle begins at 7 p.m.

More than 22 million California voters have received ballots in the mail with two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and, if so, who should replace him? Voters have 46 replacement candidates to choose from, though former Congressman Doug Ose left the race after ballots were printed and has endorsed Kiley. More than 1.5 million people have already returned their ballots, according to ballot tracking data from Political Data Inc.

The replacement candidate with the most votes will become governor if a majority of voters want to boot Newsom. The last day to vote is Sept. 14.

All four candidates on stage are in need of a breakout moment that could help boost their name recognition and support among voters in the race's final weeks. Newsom and Democrats have dedicated most of their attention to Elder, warning he would be a dangerous leader for California. That, and his long career as a conservative commentator on television and radio, has elevated him to front-runner status among the replacement options.