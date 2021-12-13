 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

  • 0

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen told The Oregonian/OregonLive that as of Monday, a campaign effort to recall Newberg school board vice chair Brian Shannon far exceeded the number of valid signatures required to put the recall on the ballot.

The minimum required is 2,547 and the county has found no cause to invalidate more than 3,000 signatures, Van Bergen said.

If the signatures are fully certified by the end of Monday, Shannon will have until Friday evening to resign, Van Bergen said. Shannon told newspaper he will not resign, which means by Monday he'll be required to submit a 200-word explanation for why he should not be recalled to the clerk’s office.

People are also reading…

“I have no intention of resigning,” Shannon said. “I continue to believe that the majority of our community supports the Board’s efforts to keep adult political agendas out of taxpayer-funded schools.”

Shannon was first elected to the board in 2019 during an election in which only 17% of Yamhill County voters took part.

Newberg school board chair Dave Brown, elected in 2019, is also facing the possibility of a recall election, potentially on the same ballot as Shannon in January.

Brown voted in favor of Shannon’s political symbols ban and pushed through the firing of Superintendent Joe Morelock without cause in November, rejecting pleas from minority members of the board to retain popular administrator.

The Recall Dave Brown campaign said it would submit more than the required number of signatures to Yamhill County on Monday.

Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The school board’s conservative majority faces multiple lawsuits for its conduct, including the political symbols ban and the board’s hiring of Canby attorney Tyler Smith at an August meeting that was not properly noticed to the public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News