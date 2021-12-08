 Skip to main content
Record-high Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new high Wednesday, exceeding the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data.

Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide amid a fourth surge in infections. The roughly 4,400 hospitalized adults with confirmed cases was at the highest point in the 21-month coronavirus pandemic and 150 more than a week ago. The state health department reports the total three times a week.

Michigan recorded 351 additional deaths, including 166 in the most recent 48-hour period.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

