PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Women in Rhode Island spurred by the election of President Donald Trump and the #MeToo movement are running for office in record numbers.
The Providence Journal reports that 29 percent of the candidates who declared for statewide office, Congress or the General Assembly at the end of June were women. It's the most since Rhode Island's digital records of declared candidates became available in 2006.
Democratic Women's Caucus chairwoman Sulina Mohanty says the number of women running for office across the country helped energize a local movement in Rhode Island. Mohanty says women in the state have been able to foster connections and help each other.
Fifty-eight of the 79 women running this year in Rhode Island are Democrats. Experts say the group could help Gov. Gina Raimondo's re-election campaign.
