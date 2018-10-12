CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A newly released police report has shed light on a decades-old assault case brought in 1975 against Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate Joe Trillo by a neighbor boy who would grow up to become the speaker of the House.
Records released Friday show that Trillo, a Republican-turned-independent, was found not guilty in a 1977 trial of assaulting a 12-year-old Nicholas Mattiello.
Mattiello is now the Democratic speaker of the House.
A sergeant writes that he brought the charge at the insistence of Mattiello's parents and against his better judgment because Mattiello provoked Trillo and was a poorly behaved child.
The report says Trillo was accused of hitting Mattiello with a caulking gun. Trillo said earlier this week that he accidentally hit Mattiello with his arm and thought he pleaded no contest.