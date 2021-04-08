Records: Kansas lawmaker's blood alcohol twice legal limit

Suellentrop was not at the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday afternoon after Shepley's affidavit became public, and Republican leaders and staffers said he was not expected to be there Friday. His attorney, Tom Lemon, did not return a telephone message seeking comment.

Suellentrop holds the state Senate’s second-highest leadership job, and the majority leader decides which proposals are debated each day. He has stepped away from most of his legislative duties until the criminal case is resolved. He has given no signals that he plans to resign, either from the majority leader's job or the Legislature.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, and Vice President Rick Wilborn, a McPherson Republican, issued a joint statement saying any decision about “the future” will be made “in due course.”

“While we continue to respect due process, there are many aspects of the alleged behavior that are disappointing, and severe consequences will be unavoidable,” they said in their statement.

The Senate's top Democrat, Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, of Lenexa, was more critical in a statement, suggesting that Suellentrop doesn't think he "deserves to be held to the same level of accountability as the Kansans he has been elected to represent.” But she did not specifically call on him to resign.