Records: New Mexico governor settles harassment allegation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's political committee has paid at least $62,500 to settle allegations by a former campaign employee who says he was sexually harassed by the governor, according to campaign finance filings and the governor's re-election campaign spokesman.

Campaign finance records obtained Tuesday show that Lujan Grisham's campaign committee paid $62,500 in five monthly installments to a law firm representing James Hallinan.

Hallinan, who worked as a spokesman for Lujan Grisham's 2018 campaign for governor, has accused her of dropping water on his crotch and then grabbing his crotch in the midst of the campaign staff meeting.

Lujan Grisham campaign spokesman Jared Leopold confirmed Tuesday the payments were linked to a settlement to resolve “dubious and disputed” potential claims by Hallinan and avoid the distraction and cost of litigation.

Leopold said in an email that the governor, her campaign organization and a state-employed adviser “deny that there is any merit or truth to Mr. Hallinan’s claims."

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett also says the claims made by Hallinan are false and without merit.