Records: Ohio prison guards disciplined before inmate death

On the day of McDaniel's death, Brown was the first supervisor on the scene. He oversaw Perkins, Causey and the other staff who interacted with the inmate.

“It was his responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” the report stated. But investigators determined Brown did not properly supervise or intervene during the various missteps guards and prison staff took throughout the incident, including allowing McDaniel to be escorted across the yard on a 28-degree day with no shoes or a coat, and in a ripped t-shirt.

When questioned by investigators about changing the method of the escort, Brown said he did not think about it at the time. “It was definitely on me as the scene supervisor,” to do so, he added.

A similar incident involving Brown took place when he was a site supervisor in October 2017 and a use of force incident took place between a prison guard and an inmate. The records state Brown did not properly communicate to staff and failed to recognize the inmate was “not coherent and could not understand the commands being given to him.”