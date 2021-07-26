Records: State spent $11K on influencers for airfare promo

“In order to do that, the reservation systems and the process that we could do had to be done this way," Ezell said in an interview. "It wasn’t able to be done the other way and still be timely is how we made that. And the offer is open to Tennesseans too, and all 50 states and even international travelers.”

Ezell said the program is about hotel incentives in cities that are still feeling the loss of conventions, business travel and international visits.

“Those four larger cities are 100% of the tax revenue shortfall in hotels,” Ezell said. “In March, the state of Tennessee was down about $7 million in sales tax and those four cities, Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville were more than $7 million down.”

The Tri-Cities area was not the only place concerned about the list of places included in the program.

Ken Maples, a commissioner for Pigeon Forge, emailed Ezell this month, asking about promoting the Smoky Mountains and Sevier County, which have seen significant visitor traffic during the pandemic.

“I assume this is the ‘continual thanks’ we get for carrying the state through Covid… and always a solid financial supporter of the state coffers,” Maples wrote.