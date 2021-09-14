Recount confirms the closing of a Vermont elementary school

WINDHAM, Vt. (AP) — A recount vote to shutter a small elementary school in Vermont confirmed the earlier result of a yearslong debate.

Last week, residents of Windham voted 137-135 in favor of closing the elementary school. The recount confirmed the margin of two votes, WCAX reported.

The school's closing will allow families in Windham to choose where their children go to school.

The parents of the students supported the vote, citing that Windham Elementary was lacking compared with other schools in the area.

There has been no petition to repeal the decision to close Windham Elementary, the news station reported.

