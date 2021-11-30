 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Recount in 1 Virginia House district set for this week

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the two outstanding recounts requested by Democratic incumbents who trail their GOP challengers in Virginia House races is set to take place Thursday and Friday.

Republicans won at least 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber in the Nov. 2 election and have said they expect their narrow leads to hold in the 85th and 91st Districts, where the recounts were requested.

The secondary count of ballots in Virginia Beach’s 85th District race between Republican Karen Greenhalgh and Del. Alex Askew will kick off Thursday morning, Christine Lewis, the city's deputy registrar, told The Associated Press.

On Friday, any ballots being challenged will be presented to a three-judge panel, which will rule on how such ballots should be counted, Lewis said.

Askew, who trails Greenhalgh by 127 votes out of 28,413 counted, announced two weeks ago that he would seek a recount, the same day Del. Martha Mugler said she also would request one in her race against Republican A.C. Cordoza. Cordoza leads by 94 votes out of 27,388 counted. The Associated Press hasn’t called either race.

People are also reading…

The 91st District recount was expected to take place next week, spokespersons for the House Republican and Democratic caucuses said.

Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper has previously said the recounts are unlikely to change the outcomes of the races because of the size of the margins.

Should the recounts change the outcome of both races, the chamber would be tied.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Omicron variant found in 20 countries, not US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News