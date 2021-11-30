Recount in 1 Virginia House district set for this week

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One of the two outstanding recounts requested by Democratic incumbents who trail their GOP challengers in Virginia House races is set to take place Thursday and Friday.

Republicans won at least 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber in the Nov. 2 election and have said they expect their narrow leads to hold in the 85th and 91st Districts, where the recounts were requested.

The secondary count of ballots in Virginia Beach’s 85th District race between Republican Karen Greenhalgh and Del. Alex Askew will kick off Thursday morning, Christine Lewis, the city's deputy registrar, told The Associated Press.

On Friday, any ballots being challenged will be presented to a three-judge panel, which will rule on how such ballots should be counted, Lewis said.

Askew, who trails Greenhalgh by 127 votes out of 28,413 counted, announced two weeks ago that he would seek a recount, the same day Del. Martha Mugler said she also would request one in her race against Republican A.C. Cordoza. Cordoza leads by 94 votes out of 27,388 counted. The Associated Press hasn’t called either race.

The 91st District recount was expected to take place next week, spokespersons for the House Republican and Democratic caucuses said.

Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper has previously said the recounts are unlikely to change the outcomes of the races because of the size of the margins.

Should the recounts change the outcome of both races, the chamber would be tied.

