 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Red-light camera program in eastern NC city struck down

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city's red-light camera program is unconstitutional because too little of the money it generates through penalties ends up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

An appellate panel decided unanimously that Greenville's funding framework violates the state constitution's directive that the “clear proceeds” of all fines collected must be “used exclusively for maintaining free public schools.”

The city contracted in 2017 with American Traffic Solutions of Arizona to install and operate the red-light cameras. Motorists photographed driving through red lights receive citations and face a $100 penalty. Two motorists who were cited sued the city and the Pitt County Board of Education, which ultimately gets the proceeds.

The General Assembly has agreed that a local school board must receive at least 90% of the total fees and fines collected to meet the definition of ”clear proceeds.”

People are also reading…

Instead, the Pitt school board received over a roughly two-year period 72% of the $2.5 million collected after program expenses and fees to the contactor were paid, according to the opinion.

Writing Tuesday's opinion, Judge Jefferson Griffin said the local authorities were trying to frustrate the public's wishes by arguing Greenville meets the standard by initially paying the school board 100% of the money collected — only for the board to return amounts equal to fees and expenses afterward.

The school board paid the city $707,000 in expenses, of which $582,000 were fees for American Traffic Solutions — or 23% of the total.

“The clear purpose of the people in mandating that the clear proceeds of such fines be ‘faithfully appropriated’ to the public schools cannot be circumvented by the elaborate diversion of funds or cleverly drafted contracts,” Griffin wrote in reversing a lower court decision.

Roughly 20 North Carolina towns and cities have been authorized by the legislature to operate similar traffic-control photograph programs. The General Assembly authorized the first such program in 1997.

It’s possible the state Supreme Court could take up the case.

In a separate ruling on Tuesday involving another motorist, a Court of Appeals panel upheld the decision of three trial judges who had rejected an argument that the 2016 law creating Greenville's red-light program was unconstitutional because the state constitution prevents “local laws” related to health. The appeals court cited a state Supreme Court decision.

But appeals Judge Richard Dietz wrote Tuesday that the trial judges had gone too far ruling that the underlying traffic camera statute that permits only some cities to operate programs also doesn't relate to health — because the motorist had not specifically challenged that law.

“Whether the underlying red-light traffic camera legislation is an unconstitutional local law relating to health is a question that must wait for another day,” Dietz wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian city counts its losses, braces for attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News