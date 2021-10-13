 Skip to main content
AP

Redevelopment around Aloha Stadium could start next year

HONOLULU (AP) — Redevelopment of state land surrounding Aloha Stadium could start late next year or early 2023, though there is still no timetable for replacing the rusting 46-year-old amphitheater.

The state Department of Accounting and General Services, which is leading the procurement efforts, published an online request for bidders to submit their qualifications and a preliminary master plan for the public-private project.

The plan could include around 3,300 homes, including affordable housing, 650 hotel rooms, retail space, offices and at least 4,000 parking spaces, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday.

A consultant to state agencies on the redevelopment said it expects a contract with a winning bidder to be signed by September with construction possibly starting soon after that.

“So we could be looking at real estate development occurring on site towards the end of 2022, perhaps early 2023,” said David Harris, a WT Partnership project director for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. “But ultimately, that will be confirmed through the procurement process.”

A developer is being sought to lease the land for up to 99 years and pay the state rent that could be used to cover taxpayer expenses for building a new stadium costing around $400 million.

Originally, state officials envisioned one developer would redevelop the stadium and surrounding land, but that plan was split into two pieces earlier this year.

It’s not clear when the 50,000-seat stadium will be replaced.

New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District officials selected three stadium construction teams as qualified to compete for the job late last year, but haven’t yet requested proposals.

Previously, officials aimed to open a new stadium in time for the University of Hawaii to play football games in the 2023 fall season before demolishing the existing stadium.

But then last year seating was declared off-limits for safety reasons, and the decision was made to demolish the stadium before building a new one.

In response, UH scrambled to retrofit its Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex practice facility to accommodate 9,000 fans this year and perhaps 15,000 next year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

