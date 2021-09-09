Redistricting commission approves maps as starting point

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-dominated commission charged with redrawing the maps of Ohio's legislative districts voted along partisan lines Thursday to use a proposed GOP map as the starting point for three days of public testimony.

The 5-2 vote set up a breakneck schedule that in theory will see the commission approve a final version of the map Sept. 15, although Thursday's meeting made it clear that Democrats and Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission have a lot of work to do before then.

Even Ohio's GOP elections chief, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, said the map introduced Thursday is far from perfect, though he voted for it — calling it a “work in progress” — to get the revision process started.

“I think it needs substantial work,” said LaRose, a redistricting commission member.

The commission set hearings Sunday in Dayton, Monday in Cleveland and Tuesday in Columbus before the Sept. 15 vote.

Ohio voters in 2015 and 2018 approved constitutional amendments that created a new process for drawing both state legislative and congressional district maps this year and set up the independent commission.