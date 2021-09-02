Redistricting commission plans public hearings across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho commission charged with redrawing the state's legislative and congressional districts will hold public hearings across the state over the next several weeks.

The hearings — one in each region and another online — will allow the commission to gather public comment with an aim toward finishing its work by October, a full month before the late November deadline, the Idaho Press reported.

“That’s very ambitious, and I acknowledge that we may be still working on that for another week or two after that, but that’s at least the initial target I get a sense we’re going to work towards,” said commission co-chair Bart Davis.

Under a 1994 constitutional amendment approved by Idaho voters, the six-member bipartisan commission is in charge of drawing new legislative and congressional district lines to match up with the results of the most recent census, to ensure the one-person, one-vote principle is preserved in Idaho elections amid population shifts.