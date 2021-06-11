 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Redistricting committees named in West Virginia legislature
0 Comments
AP

Redistricting committees named in West Virginia legislature

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia legislative leaders on Thursday named the committees in charge of the state's redistricting process.

Members of the Senate and House redistricting committees will host public hearings across the state this summer to hear feedback on redrawing political lines.

Lawmakers will decide on how to split the state into two congressional districts, down from the current three. West Virginia’s long population slide cost the state its third congressional seat, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released in April.

Sen. Charles Trump (R-Morgan) will chair the Senate committee and Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral) will head the House committee. The GOP holds a supermajority in both chambers. Republicans have a wide advantage in both committees.

A special session is expected to convene later in the year on the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New Tesla Supercharger in Sioux City

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan
National Politics

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan

  • Updated

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday urged lawmakers to act on his proposal to place in the state constitution a new formula for the annual check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund as the current special legislative session slumped along.

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
National

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

  • Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News