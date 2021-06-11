Redistricting committees named in West Virginia legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia legislative leaders on Thursday named the committees in charge of the state's redistricting process.

Members of the Senate and House redistricting committees will host public hearings across the state this summer to hear feedback on redrawing political lines.

Lawmakers will decide on how to split the state into two congressional districts, down from the current three. West Virginia’s long population slide cost the state its third congressional seat, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released in April.

Sen. Charles Trump (R-Morgan) will chair the Senate committee and Del. Gary Howell (R-Mineral) will head the House committee. The GOP holds a supermajority in both chambers. Republicans have a wide advantage in both committees.

A special session is expected to convene later in the year on the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0