Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judges are weighing whether a provision in North Carolina's constitution limiting when legislative districts can be redrawn should have prevented Republican lawmakers from altering boundaries well beyond lines that a federal court struck down.

A panel of state judges didn't immediate rule Friday following oral arguments by lawyers for groups that sued over four state House districts and for GOP legislators.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The constitution says legislative districts "shall remain unaltered" until the next census. It's already understood there are exceptions when a court orders changes, like what happened in 2016. But the plaintiffs say the legislature went too far in Wake County, where just two districts were declared illegal racial gerrymanders.

A lawyer for the Republicans say redrawing several more Wake districts was reasonable to comply with the federal court ruling.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments