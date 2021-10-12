Redistricting maps advance in West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Proposed maps of West Virginia's congressional and legislative districts continued to advance in the Legislature on Tuesday.

West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats after the 2020 Census. A map to redraw the state into two congressional districts was sent for a third reading Wednesday in the state Senate, while the House of Delegates advanced its version to a second reading after being endorsed by a redistricting committee.

Both proposed maps would place U.S. Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney in the same northern district, while Rep. Carol Miller would be in the southern district. All three are Republicans.

Also being advanced to third readings Wednesday were the Senate's version of the 17-district Senate map and the House's version of its 100-district delegate map.

Single-member House districts were mandated in a 2018 bill that passed the Legislature. Currently, there are 67 districts and more than half of the House is elected from multiple-member districts.

More than a dozen public hearings were held across the state over the past few months to discuss the redistricting process. Another public hearing is set for Wednesday in the House chamber.

