 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Redistricting panel advances congressional, Senate maps

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's redistricting commission on Monday overwhelmingly voted to advance proposed congressional and state Senate maps to the final stage of the process, approving lines that would be fairer to Democrats than those drawn by Republican lawmakers in the last two decades.

It was the first time the panel submitted plans for a closing 45-day public comment period. It was unclear if commissioners may also offer alternative Senate and U.S. House proposals later in the week or stand pat. They faced a Friday deadline to propose maps, with votes on final maps expected by late December.

The commission was created by voters in 2018 to handle the once-a-decade process of drawing congressional and legislative boundaries instead of the partisan Legislature.

The panel used a composite of the last 13 statewide races to show Democrats won 52% of votes while Republicans got 48%. Democrats could have a 20-18 edge in the Senate under such a scenario.

Due to 2011 gerrymandering, Republicans secured a 22-16 majority after the 2018 election despite Democrat Gretchen Whitmer winning the governorship by nearly 10 percentage points.

“It's a good map. I think it's a great map actually,” said commissioner Anthony Eid, one of five members who affiliates with neither major party. “It supports communities of interest. It supports all of the (federal Voting Rights Act) considerations that we've been looking at. … The composite scores of all 10 years of election history show that it's a fair map on accepted measures of partisan fairness."

People are also reading…

Michigan is losing a U.S. House seat, leaving it with 13.

Under three proposed congressional maps, there could be 7-6 splits in favor of either party if it is competitive statewide. The final districts will lead to a shakeup in the delegation. Many incumbents could square off in primaries or file to run in a different district to avoid that.

Both the congressional and legislative maps appear likely to be challenged in court in part because of opposition from the Black community in Detroit. Minority voters are required to have an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.

Michigan would no longer have any majority-African American districts after the panel decided that Black voters could comprise more than 40% but less than half of the voting-age population and still elect minority candidates.

Commissioner Brittni Kellom, a Black Democrat from Detroit, late Monday began to propose a fourth congressional map that would make changes to two districts in the city and surrounding areas in response to public feedback, but she ran into some initial opposition from other panel members.

“It's upsetting, and people are watching and listening,” Kellom said, while crying. “I'm passionate about this. I watch you all spin your wheels online for other things, and this is important."

But Chair Rebecca Szetela, an unaffiliated commissioner, questioned if the alternative would be an improvement.

“I'm not seeing the justification because I don't really see these two districts as being much better. That's what I'm struggling with. I'm not trying to silence you,” she said.

The commission planned to continue deliberations Tuesday, including on state House districts and potentially the fourth congressional map.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it's conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News