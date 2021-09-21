 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Redistricting panel pares plan on where to count inmates
0 Comments
AP

Redistricting panel pares plan on where to count inmates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's five-member panel redrawing the boundaries of state legislative districts decided Tuesday to pare back a new policy to count state prison inmates in their home districts, now limiting it to those whose sentences expire in under 10 years.

The swing vote was the chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission, former University of Pittsburgh chancellor Mark Nordenberg.

Republicans and Democrats on the panel kept their positions from a vote on a more expansive policy at an earlier meeting, but Nordenberg switched sides.

On Aug. 24, Nordenberg sided with Democrats to count state inmates in their home districts, except for those serving life sentences and those who had been living in other states when they became incarcerated.

But on Tuesday, Nordenberg sided with Republicans seeking to limit the policy to those whose sentences end before April 1, 2030.

The commission is using 2020 Census data to redraw the state’s 203 House and 50 Senate districts for use starting with next year’s elections.

Roughly 37,000 state inmates are scattered among 23 facilities in 19 counties, located predominantly in whiter, more rural areas represented by Republicans, while their inmate populations are much more racially diverse and drawn heavily from more racially diverse urban areas represented by Democrats.

The change does not affect how federal and county prisoners are counted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians gather to mourn victims of campus shooting spree

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan
National Politics

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

+2
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
National Politics

Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer on Wednesday defended the phone calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump's presidency, saying the conversations were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News