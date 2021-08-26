Redistricting panel to hold legislative districts at 47

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel of North Dakota lawmakers on Thursday agreed to use the current number of legislators and the districts they represent as a template for redrawing new political boundaries.

The redistricting committee, which has 14 Republicans and two Democrats, began the arduous task of redistricting that when finalized later this year likely will show urban areas of the state gaining political strength in the Legislature, and rural parts losing clout due to population shifts in the past decade.

The panel is expected to complete its work by November, after several work sessions. No drafts of proposed legislative districts were offered at the initial meeting.

North Dakota now has 47 legislative districts, with each represented by two House members and a senator. The Legislature has 141 lawmakers — 47 senators and 94 House members.