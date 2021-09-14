Redistricting session set for Oct. 5; court OKs more time

Christensen's order said the court, using its constitutional authority, permits the LSA and the Legislature to proceed with the process as outlined and have new maps by Dec. 1.

Iowa law spells out in great detail how the LSA must draw the maps to minimize gerrymandering and political influence in initial drafting. The LSA has said it will release the first maps on Thursday.

State law gives the five-member Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission 14 days to hold public hearings to gather comment once the maps are released and prepare a report for the Legislature.

The commission has scheduled hearings for Sept. 20, 21 and 22.

Republicans hold a majority in the Legislature so they will have the power to approve or reject the first set of maps. They must be approved or rejected without modification.

Democratic leaders have committed to voting in favor of the first maps the LSA draws, saying Iowa's process assures that the maps will be nonpartisan and fair.

Republican leaders have declined to make such a pledge.