 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Reeves vetoes money for golf courses and other projects

  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that he has vetoed spending for several projects, including more than $13 million to revive a golf course and create an adventure trail at LeFleur's Bluff State Park in Jackson.

He struck down the proposals two weeks after other Republican officials, including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, attended an event to celebrate plans for improvements at LeFleur's Bluff.

“I’ve been trying for a long time to get the state out of the golf course business,” Reeves said.

LeFleur's Bluff is already home to the Mississippi Natural Science Museum and the Mississippi Children's Museum, and the playground there was recently improved. The state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks had said a redesigned golf course and the adventure trail would make the area “one of the best urban parks in the country.”

People are also reading…

Reeves said three public golf courses are within a short drive of LeFleur's Bluff.

“Rather than invest more money into what Jackson really needs, like more police officers, this appropriation throws millions of dollars into a golf course that has already failed,” he said.

Reeves vetoed $1 million for the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance for improvements including golf cart path repairs and course equipment upgrades at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Pike County.

The vetoes Reeves discussed Thursday are a small slice of the spending legislators approved, which included a roughly $7 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1 and about $1.5 billion that Mississippi received from the federal government for pandemic relief.

The other items he vetoed were:

— $7.5 million in earmarks that would go to private companies through Mississippi Development Authority without the usual financial or economic impact analysis.

— $2 million for renovations at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in downtown Jackson. The Jackson City Council this week rejected a proposal to borrow more money for the project, citing the need for the city to pay for water system improvements.

— $1 million to build a parking lot at the Jackson Convention Complex.

— $1 million to the city of Pascagoula to help pay for renovations of city offices. Reeves said the state should not fund city and county office buildings.

— $500,000 to the city of Greenville for green space next to the federal courthouse.

— $250,000 to the privately owned Briarwood Pool in Jackson.

— $200,000 to Summit Community Development Foundation for a Stand Pipe project.

— $50,000 to Arise and Shine Inc. in Copiah County.

Because their session is over, the first opportunity for legislators to consider overriding vetoes would be during the next regular session in January or during any special session the governor might call before then. Overriding a veto takes a two-thirds majority of the House and Senate, which are both controlled by Republicans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Japanese officials say the Ukrainian government has removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Tokyo protested. They say Japan’s support for Ukrainians defending their country from Russia's invasion won't be changed by what they called an inappropriate portrayal of Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War II. The photos included the text “Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945.” Many Japanese on social media criticized Hirohito's inclusion as an “insult” and said Japan should stop supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian government apologized and said it had no intention of offending Japan.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion. 

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

Poland and Bulgaria  have accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries. Russia’s state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations with gas on Wednesday because they refused to pay in Russian rubles. European Union officials were holding emergency talks on Wednesday on the gas cutoff, which they also called blackmail. Russian authorities have warned they could cut off gas supplies to other nations as well. In parliament in Warsaw, Poland's prime minister called the move “an attack on Poland.” He was cheered by lawmakers when he said the country was safe because it had worked for years to move away from Russian energy.

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview. The push comes amid new revelations about McCarthy's private conversations with fellow Republicans about the attack. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday the panel may issue a second request to McCarthy, who has declined to voluntarily appear. In a Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording released Tuesday by The New York Times, McCarthy tells fellow Republican leaders that Trump’s House allies are “putting people in jeopardy” with their public comments. He singles out Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

Women from across British politics called Monday for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article likened it to a scene in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct.” Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.” Johnson condemned the article, saying he deplored "the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba economic crisis and political crackdown pushes many to immigrate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News