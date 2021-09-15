Refugee organization: Idaho to welcome 400 Afghan nationals

Tzul and others on the community panel touched on the same topics that Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho congressional delegation addressed in a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Friday. Little and the congressmen said they expect the government to “uphold the most stringent vetting standards.”

“Idaho has a long history of helping those who face persecution and life-threatening circumstances due to their religious beliefs, ethnicity, or other political affiliations,” they wrote. “With that said, the State of Idaho will not tolerate a change to the vetting process in order to expedite the resettlement of refugees.”

Idaho Office for Refugees Communications Specialist Holly Beech said her office has “full confidence in the thorough screening and vetting process that’s in place and has been working for decades.”

Nawid Mousa, a civil engineer and former refugee from Afghanistan, said the incoming refugees risked their lives for the United States and should be welcomed with open arms. Mousa said he has faith in the system and local governments taking “the right measures to process and vet” people.

“This country was based on people coming and looking for freedom,” Mousa said. “We need to not have the intention to somehow bar them from coming in."

