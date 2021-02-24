Refunds for pandemic scofflaws given initial OK from House

Rep. Chris True, R-Sandown, said the bill would not “make any business whole” but would be a good first step.

“The people and the businesses in New Hampshire have suffered enough, and we must stop adding to their pain,” he said.

Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, called the bill ill-timed and unwise, and said it would send a message to those who have followed the orders that “your state has chosen to reward people who chose not to follow the rules during the worst public health crisis of the last 100 years.”

“This is a time when we need to do everything in our power to rid ourselves of the virus and not to rid ourselves of accountability,” he said. “Freedom from accountability during a pandemic isn’t freedom. It’s anarchy.”

In a statement, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said lawmakers should not be incentivizing law-breaking.

“Our reasonable public health guidelines allowed us to keep our economy open,” he said. “Rewarding the small handful who recklessly thwarted public health and safety after outreach and educational attempts is a complete disservice to the thousands of small businesses who worked tirelessly to keep their employees and customers safe.”