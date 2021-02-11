Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The red wave that has swept West Virginia over the past decade now includes historic gains in Republican voter registration numbers, according to figures released Thursday.

There are now about 448,900 registered Republicans, or 36.8% of all registered voters in West Virginia, according to figures released by the secretary of state's office. That compares to about 444,600 registered Democrats, or 36.5%.

“It’s an exciting day for the West Virginia Republican Party!" Roman Stauffer, the state Republican Party's acting chairman, said in a statement.

An additional 275,000 registered voters, or 22.6%, had no party affiliation. The rest were affiliated with minor political parties.

According to the GOP, 11 counties switched from Democrat to Republican pluralities in 2020, and 24 of the 55 counties are now Republican majority or plurality. Berkeley County saw an increase of 3,694 Republican voters, the most in the state, the statement said.

In November, Shelley Moore Capito became the first Republican from West Virginia reelected to the U.S. Senate since 1907. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who won his third term in November, is the first Republican attorney general to hold the position since 1933.