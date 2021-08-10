Regulator reports new spills along Line 3 construction route

The agency said Enbridge's permit does not authorize the release of drilling fluid to wetlands or rivers. It says the releases are under investigation as potential violations.

Enbridge said in a statement that the drilling mud was quickly contained and cleaned up in the vast majority of instances under the supervision of trained environmental inspectors and independent monitors, and that the spills were reported to state regulators.

Line 3 construction across northern Minnesota is more than 80% complete and remains on pace to finish in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Enbridge said its practice of horizontal directional drilling is the preferred construction method for pipelines crossing under bodies of water, and that it actually protects waterbodies from disturbance. Drilling operations are immediately shut down when spills occur and state regulators are notified, it said.

