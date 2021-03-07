Regulators want $1B in refunds for Miss. power plant

The regulators also want the federal regulatory body known as FERC to force Entergy to run the plant more efficiently, and to add a requirement that any major capital improvement be reviewed before it begins.

If FERC agrees, refunds could eventually show up on customers’ bills as credits.

“Entergy customers deserve a full look at the potential imprudent management of Grand Gulf and, eventually, appropriate refunds if it is found that Entergy passed unnecessary costs onto those customers," said Craig Greene, chairman of the Public Service Commission.

The complaint didn’t specify how big those credits might be for all of Entergy’s 3 million customers across Louisiana and Arkansas.

“Grand Gulf is the single largest energy resource for the city of New Orleans and we need it to be operating safely, at full capacity, and at a reasonable cost,” said New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno.

Entergy pointed to investments made at Grand Gulf over the past year and described more recent problems with its operations, but didn’t address past issues brought up in the complaint.