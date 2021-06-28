Reimagined Harry Truman presidential library set to reopen

Graham said the museum, which closed in July 2019 for the renovations, was demolished “down to the bare studs.” People who remember the old building will recognize little except a Thomas Hart Benton mural, some artifacts and a recreation of Truman’s Oval Office, he said.

After starting in the new 3,000-square-foot Grandview Hall entrance, visitors first see Truman giving a speech in 1945 when he was running as Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s vice president. FDR died only 82 days into that term, leaving the world wondering, “who is this farmer from Missouri who is taking over the free world?” Graham said.

The exhibits try to answer that question. The first gallery shows Truman’s life in Missouri before he entered politics, from his childhood on a farm to his service in World War I to his failed haberdashery and his connection to Kansas City political machine boss Thomas Pendergast.

The previous museum had showcased Truman’s political life and presidency and relegated his personal life in Missouri to the basement. Now, his story is told in a more linear way.

“Now you can truly weave through his boyhood into the presidency and beyond," said Kelly Anders, deputy director of the museum.