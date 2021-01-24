Relatives say they can't sue nursing home where mother died

The two remained inside the same room until Burden woke up one morning to find her roommate missing.

On Oct. 12, Burden started falling ill herself. While daughter Theresa Burrough was on the phone with her mom, she could hear her struggling to breath. Mitchell went to the nursing home and called an ambulance.

“So, once the fire department came — the fire chief had actually come — he went in, he came right back out and told my sister, ‘I’m glad I’m getting your mom out because this place is covered in COVID,’” Burrough said.

Mitchell said the fire chief told her a crew transported her mom’s roommate to the emergency room more than a week earlier, after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Hours after arriving at Emory University Hospital, their mom tested positive for COVID-19. Burden died about a week later. The last time she spoke to her daughters was over a video call.

Burden’s daughters said the nursing home administrator admitted to them the facility dropped the ball. “They said that they failed us, ‘We know we failed you,’” Mitchell recalled. “That’s all they had said, is that they failed.”